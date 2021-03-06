Pegasystems Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 1,473 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,397% compared to the typical volume of 59 call options.

PEGA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Pegasystems from $145.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $121.08 on Friday. Pegasystems has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $148.80. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of -149.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.93 and its 200 day moving average is $129.65.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.09. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 19.29% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. Analysts expect that Pegasystems will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pegasystems news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,757 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total transaction of $827,396.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,481,756.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 6,984 shares of company stock valued at $989,685 in the last three months. 51.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pegasystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,780,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 65,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,683,000 after purchasing an additional 10,665 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 8,922 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,000. Institutional investors own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

