Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) will report sales of $1.15 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Penn National Gaming’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.31 billion. Penn National Gaming posted sales of $1.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will report full-year sales of $4.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.75 billion to $5.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.08 billion to $5.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Penn National Gaming.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 19.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.80) earnings per share.

PENN has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $86.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Penn National Gaming has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.48.

In other news, Chairman Peter M. Carlino sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total transaction of $371,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 596,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,840,881.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Saul Reibstein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total value of $1,249,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,792,233.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,090,142 shares of company stock valued at $379,166,493. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter worth $1,954,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 403,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 187,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,602,000 after purchasing an additional 34,157 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PENN stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $108.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,149,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,584,035. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.69 and a 200-day moving average of $80.90. The stock has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 2.79. Penn National Gaming has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $129.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

