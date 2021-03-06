Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (PWOD) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 8th

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th.

Penns Woods Bancorp has raised its dividend by 2.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Penns Woods Bancorp alerts:

Penns Woods Bancorp stock opened at $27.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Penns Woods Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.72 and a twelve month high of $28.77. The company has a market capitalization of $194.78 million, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.68.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 18.60%. The business had revenue of $15.04 million during the quarter.

In related news, President Brian L. Knepp acquired 1,800 shares of Penns Woods Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.20 per share, with a total value of $39,960.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 7,070 shares in the company, valued at $156,954. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John G. Sr Nackley, Sr. bought 1,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,349.00. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 5,538 shares of company stock valued at $127,314. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking accounts and IRAs.

Recommended Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.