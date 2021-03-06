People s United Financial Inc. Cuts Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

People s United Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 68,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,447,000 after purchasing an additional 7,712 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALGN stock opened at $536.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $570.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $457.02. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.88 and a twelve month high of $634.46. The firm has a market cap of $42.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.47. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The business had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ALGN shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Align Technology from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Align Technology from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research increased their price target on Align Technology to $610.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.07.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 3,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total value of $1,810,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total transaction of $3,211,458.54. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,102 shares of company stock worth $15,920,924. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

