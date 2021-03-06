People s United Financial Inc. Grows Position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,655 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 909,565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,434,000 after purchasing an additional 21,330 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 191,042 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 15,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 701,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,488,000 after buying an additional 317,563 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares during the period. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROCK opened at $81.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.19. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $103.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 1.24.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.04). Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $265.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, industrial, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Industrial and Infrastructure Products.

