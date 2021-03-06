People s United Financial Inc. Has $791,000 Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in VICI Properties by 94.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the third quarter worth $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the third quarter worth $62,000.

Several equities analysts have commented on VICI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $27.00 to $28.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. VICI Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.78.

Shares of VICI opened at $29.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $29.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.08.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. VICI Properties had a net margin of 64.43% and a return on equity of 7.59%. Equities research analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

