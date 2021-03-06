People s United Financial Inc. Increases Position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 4.1% during the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lancaster Colony stock opened at $180.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $177.91 and its 200 day moving average is $175.66. Lancaster Colony Co. has a twelve month low of $114.55 and a twelve month high of $188.24.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $375.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.97 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.85%.

In other Lancaster Colony news, Chairman John B. Gerlach, Jr. sold 4,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.50, for a total value of $820,932.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 292,071 shares in the company, valued at $49,213,963.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David S. Nagle sold 1,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.53, for a total transaction of $299,492.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,371 shares in the company, valued at $437,520.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

