People s United Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 8,888 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,719,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,115,000 after buying an additional 582,488 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 129,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 6,935 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,169,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,658,000 after purchasing an additional 44,031 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 1,838,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,116,000 after purchasing an additional 19,165 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 20,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the period. 60.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.53.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $15.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a PE ratio of 317.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $19.44.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

