People s United Financial Inc. Purchases 203 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,412,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,362,000 after purchasing an additional 288,518 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.0% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,545,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,019,000 after acquiring an additional 29,589 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,404,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,473,000 after acquiring an additional 38,962 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 20.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,084,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,420,000 after acquiring an additional 186,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 881,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,534,000 after acquiring an additional 117,451 shares during the last quarter.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director David H. Lissy sold 24,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.05, for a total value of $4,506,334.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 208,617 shares in the company, valued at $37,770,107.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $321,195.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,069,186.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,126 shares of company stock valued at $10,817,519. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BFAM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $189.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $161.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.30 and a 200-day moving average of $157.93. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.30, a P/E/G ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.23 and a 1-year high of $182.49.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.79. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 10.63%. Research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

