PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 20.8% during the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 180.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 28,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in PepsiCo by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 11,124 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo stock opened at $133.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $183.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $148.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.78.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

