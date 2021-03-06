Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $166.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) to report sales of $166.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Perficient’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $166.70 million to $167.05 million. Perficient posted sales of $145.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perficient will report full year sales of $689.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $687.01 million to $693.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $754.42 million, with estimates ranging from $748.50 million to $762.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Perficient.

Get Perficient alerts:

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Perficient had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $162.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PRFT shares. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of Perficient from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Perficient from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Perficient from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $470,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,713 shares in the company, valued at $20,290,511. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total transaction of $616,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,484,781.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRFT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Perficient during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,109,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,632 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $14,992,000 after acquiring an additional 144,477 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Perficient by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 450,197 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $21,452,000 after acquiring an additional 121,646 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in Perficient by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 421,155 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $20,068,000 after acquiring an additional 115,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Perficient by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,044,166 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $49,755,000 after purchasing an additional 115,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT traded up $1.54 on Monday, hitting $56.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,598. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 55.46, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.84. Perficient has a 1 year low of $18.88 and a 1 year high of $63.56.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementation services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perficient (PRFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.