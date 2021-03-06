Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.25.

Several research analysts have commented on PERI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of PERI opened at $18.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.84 million, a P/E ratio of 69.63, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.02. Perion Network has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $28.32.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 4th quarter worth about $535,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Perion Network by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 102,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Perion Network by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 30,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 12,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications.

