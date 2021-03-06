Perlin (PERL) 1-Day Volume Hits $48.24 Million

Perlin (CURRENCY:PERL) traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Over the last week, Perlin has traded up 67.4% against the US dollar. Perlin has a market capitalization of $45.36 million and $48.24 million worth of Perlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Perlin coin can now be purchased for $0.0924 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00058049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.37 or 0.00763466 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00008500 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00026690 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00031149 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00060467 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00043635 BTC.

Perlin Profile

PERL is a coin. Its launch date was August 20th, 2019. Perlin’s total supply is 1,033,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 490,938,908 coins. The official message board for Perlin is medium.com/perlin-network. Perlin’s official website is perlin.net. Perlin’s official Twitter account is @PerlinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Perlin is /r/perlin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wavelet introduces a novel family of directed-acyclic-graph (DAG)-based consensus protocols. It is designed to alleviate the numerous scalability dilemmas predicated in decentralized ledgers, such as those that utilize either the longest chain rule or some variant of stake delegation or committee election scheme. Wavelet guarantees irreversibility of transactions, and consistent total ordering of transactions without any compromise on safety, performance or liveness; enabling features such as transaction graph pruning and Turing-complete smart contract execution. The safety and liveness of Wavelet are solely dependent on the safety and liveness of any arbitrarily chosen Byzantine fault-tolerant binary consensus protocol executed within the Wavelet framework. Unlike prior works, Wavelet requires minimal configuration of a minuscule set of system parameters to work in a large range of practical network settings where communication is only partially synchronous. “

Perlin Coin Trading

