Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $91.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.41% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Persimmon plc designs, develops and builds residential housing. It operates primarily under brand name Persimmon Homes which offers studio apartments and family homes. The Charles Church brand provides premium homes. The Space4 brand engaged in timber frame manufacturing and Westbury Partnership deals. Persimmon plc is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom. “

PSMMY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Persimmon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Persimmon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Persimmon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Shares of PSMMY stock opened at $82.42 on Friday. Persimmon has a 1 year low of $33.72 and a 1 year high of $83.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.54.

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

