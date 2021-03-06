PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Shares Down 5.3%

PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)’s stock price fell 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.92 and last traded at $32.00. 771,064 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 1,039,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.79.

Separately, Sidoti raised PetMed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.34. The company has a market cap of $684.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 0.70.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. PetMed Express had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $65.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%.

In related news, Director Ronald J. Korn sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,322. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,826,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,644,300 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PetMed Express by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,131,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,402,000 after purchasing an additional 120,650 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PetMed Express by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,847,000 after purchasing an additional 412,932 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PetMed Express by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 863,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,311,000 after purchasing an additional 45,932 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PetMed Express by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 681,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,843,000 after purchasing an additional 172,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in PetMed Express by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 372,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,950,000 after acquiring an additional 15,624 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS)

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

