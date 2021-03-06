Petrofac (LON:PFC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $137.20

Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 137.20 ($1.79) and traded as high as GBX 138.60 ($1.81). Petrofac shares last traded at GBX 136.80 ($1.79), with a volume of 5,466,889 shares traded.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Petrofac from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 213.08 ($2.78).

The stock has a market capitalization of £473.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 121.77 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 137.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

In other Petrofac news, insider George J. Pierson bought 3,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 144 ($1.88) per share, with a total value of £4,983.84 ($6,511.42).

About Petrofac (LON:PFC)

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction; Engineering & Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

