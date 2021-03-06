PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 138,900 shares, a growth of 75.8% from the January 28th total of 79,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on PetroTal in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

PTALF opened at $0.25 on Friday. PetroTal has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.27.

About PetroTal

PetroTal Corp. engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of crude oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its primary property is the Bretana oil field located in the Maranon Basin of northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Sterling Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PetroTal Corp.

