Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) PT Raised to $103.00 at Morgan Stanley

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PM. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Philip Morris International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Philip Morris International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.83.

NYSE PM opened at $86.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $134.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.75. Philip Morris International has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $88.19.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.49%.

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

