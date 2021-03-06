Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 584,300 shares, an increase of 62.4% from the January 28th total of 359,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 294,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

PNGAY stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.19. The stock had a trading volume of 137,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,372. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.96. Ping An Insurance has a 52-week low of $18.11 and a 52-week high of $26.67. The stock has a market cap of $230.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

About Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

