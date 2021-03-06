Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PINWF) Receives $10.58 Average Target Price from Analysts

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PINWF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.58.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Desjardins cut shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Pinnacle Renewable Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Pinnacle Renewable Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Pinnacle Renewable Energy from $9.00 to $11.30 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of PINWF stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $8.64. The company had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,038. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.37 and its 200 day moving average is $6.36. Pinnacle Renewable Energy has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $8.82.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Company Profile

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets for industrial electrical power generation and home heating consumption in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel in the form of industrial wood pellets for electricity generation, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power.

