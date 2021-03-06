Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Floating Rate Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of NYSE PHD opened at $11.07 on Friday. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $11.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.47.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 13,760 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $142,416.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

About Pioneer Floating Rate Trust

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

