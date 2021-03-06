Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) Short Interest Down 23.5% in February

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 197,200 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the January 28th total of 257,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:PPSI traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.85. 311,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,812,720. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $11.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.13.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PPSI. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Power Solutions by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 16,722 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Power Solutions by 113.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 22,005 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Power Solutions

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and services specialty electrical transmission, distribution, and on-site power generation equipment in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

