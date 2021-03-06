Piper Sandler Increases Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $198.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $182.00 to $198.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.12% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Airbnb’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ABNB. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “positive” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.12.

Shares of ABNB opened at $179.81 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.59. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($9.18) by ($1.66). On average, analysts forecast that Airbnb will post -13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $1,585,718,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at about $846,944,000. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at about $375,721,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at about $343,849,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at about $316,298,000.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

