Piper Sandler Lowers First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) to Neutral

Piper Sandler cut shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $23.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $22.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised First Financial Bancorp. from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $24.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.10 and a 200 day moving average of $16.74. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12-month low of $10.83 and a 12-month high of $24.18.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 7.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 16,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $345,436.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 282,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,003.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 41,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $893,714.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 241,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,890,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 401.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 411,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after acquiring an additional 329,068 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 921,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,158,000 after purchasing an additional 276,295 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 4,627.7% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 270,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 264,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 376.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 311,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 246,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.