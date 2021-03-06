Piper Sandler Raises Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $470.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $458.00 to $470.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intuit from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Intuit from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $426.05.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $382.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $104.66 billion, a PE ratio of 51.30, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $388.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $355.82. Intuit has a 52-week low of $187.68 and a 52-week high of $423.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intuit will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $113,010.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,457.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $156,242.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,876,094 over the last quarter. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Intuit by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,561,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,179,575,000 after acquiring an additional 557,239 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,773,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,573,057,000 after acquiring an additional 527,143 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,762,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,227,281,000 after acquiring an additional 245,406 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,504,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,330,997,000 after acquiring an additional 152,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Intuit by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,034,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,152,471,000 after acquiring an additional 41,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

