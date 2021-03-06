Piper Sandler Weighs in on Arvinas, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Arvinas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.92) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.66). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Arvinas’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.91) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.38) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($5.06) EPS.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.21). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 46.99% and a negative net margin of 403.77%.

ARVN has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Arvinas from $43.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $78.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $72.04 on Thursday. Arvinas has a one year low of $19.68 and a one year high of $92.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.46 and a 200-day moving average of $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.14 and a beta of 2.14.

In other news, insider Ian Taylor sold 894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $69,240.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,160,295.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 2,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $172,016.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,428,401.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,189 shares of company stock valued at $9,175,627 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 178.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company's lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

