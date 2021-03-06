Piper Sandler Weighs in on Aziyo Biologics, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AZYO)

Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Aziyo Biologics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.42). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Aziyo Biologics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.95) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.29) EPS.

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.07).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Aziyo Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

Aziyo Biologics stock opened at $14.64 on Thursday. Aziyo Biologics has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $18.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Aziyo Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aziyo Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,374,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aziyo Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aziyo Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,564,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Aziyo Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000.

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo, a biological envelope that remodels into vascularized tissue for the long-term pocket protection of certain cardiac and neurostimulator implantable electronic devices; and ProxiCor, Tyke, and VasCure, which are a portfolio of extracellular matrices that retain the natural composition of collagen, growth factors, and proteins for use in vascular and cardiac repair, and pericardial closure.

