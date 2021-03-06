Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.20

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM) (NYSE:PLG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.20 and traded as high as C$5.00. Platinum Group Metals shares last traded at C$4.75, with a volume of 244,138 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 9.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$5.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$341.09 million and a P/E ratio of -28.70.

Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM) (NYSE:PLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Platinum Group Metals Ltd. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R. Michael Jones sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.15, for a total value of C$30,755.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$111,935.90. Also, Senior Officer Kris Begic sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.13, for a total transaction of C$306,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$30,650. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,439,044 shares of company stock worth $18,258,190.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, ruthenium, iridium, copper, and nickel deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the North Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

