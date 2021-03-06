Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Sets New 52-Week High After Strong Earnings

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $7.49 and last traded at $6.81, with a volume of 23844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.88.

The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 19.90% and a negative net margin of 58.88%. The company had revenue of $66.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Macquarie upped their price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $3.00 to $5.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.79.

In related news, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 19,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $111,019.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 446,342 shares in the company, valued at $2,490,588.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kevin Froemming sold 14,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $81,590.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,867 shares of company stock worth $211,298 over the last quarter. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 709.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 11,131 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 38,847.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 13,208 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $926.73 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.42.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates its resorts under eight brand names. As of October 16, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 21 resorts comprising 8,172 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.