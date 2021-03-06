Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Plug Power Inc. is a leading provider of alternative energy technology focused on the design, development, commercialization and manufacture of hydrogen fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power market. They are focused on proton exchange membrane, or PEM, fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and associated hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure from which multiple products are available. They sell and continue to develop fuel cell product solutions to replace lead-acid batteries in material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some of North America’s largest distribution and manufacturing businesses. Their current product line includes: GenDrive, GenFuel, GenCare, ReliOn, and GenKey. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Truist boosted their target price on Plug Power from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Plug Power from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Plug Power from $14.50 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Plug Power from $14.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $39.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.09 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.71 and its 200-day moving average is $31.42. Plug Power has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($1.04). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.12%. Analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director George C. Mcnamee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total value of $704,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 899,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,362,025.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan M. Silver sold 1,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $87,077.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,098,080.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,065,525 shares of company stock valued at $54,740,531 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,881,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 435,849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,780,000 after acquiring an additional 182,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $358,000. 50.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

