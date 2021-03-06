Polaris Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:RAMPF) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Polaris Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:RAMPF) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RAMPF opened at $15.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.08. Polaris Infrastructure has a one year low of $5.92 and a one year high of $19.25.

Polaris Infrastructure Company Profile

Polaris Infrastructure Inc, a renewable energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and operates geothermal and hydroelectric energy projects in Latin America. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua.

