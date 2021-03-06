Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,534 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Post worth $10,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in POST. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Post by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Post during the 4th quarter worth about $291,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Post by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Post during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Post by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,728 shares in the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on POST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Post from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Post from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Post from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Post presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.70.

POST opened at $103.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.76. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.97 and a 1-year high of $104.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,449.85 and a beta of 0.71.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Post had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Post news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $140,440.30. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

