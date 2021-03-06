PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,519,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 64,076 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.27% of PotlatchDeltic worth $76,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 8,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 22,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 2.7% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Counselling Inc. raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Counselling Inc. now owns 89,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael J. Covey sold 18,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $971,907.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jerald W. Richards sold 3,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $208,588.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,902 shares of company stock worth $1,619,553 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $52.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.96 and a beta of 1.34. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1 year low of $22.40 and a 1 year high of $54.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.73.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.09. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 205.00%.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

