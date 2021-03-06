PowerPool Achieves Market Cap of $43.40 Million (CVP)

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 6th. One PowerPool token can currently be purchased for $2.18 or 0.00004444 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PowerPool has a market capitalization of $43.40 million and approximately $2.94 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PowerPool has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $227.37 or 0.00462704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.75 or 0.00068685 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.24 or 0.00077822 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00082975 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00051633 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.80 or 0.00463575 BTC.

About PowerPool

PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,875,999 tokens. The official website for PowerPool is powerpool.finance. The official message board for PowerPool is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp.

