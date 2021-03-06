Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) Shares Down 5.5%

Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO)’s share price was down 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.13 and last traded at $2.23. Approximately 638,455 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 1,029,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.36.

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.89 and a 200 day moving average of $2.39.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Precipio during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Precipio during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Precipio during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Precipio during the third quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Precipio during the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. Institutional investors own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

About Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO)

Precipio, Inc, a cancer diagnostics company, provides diagnostic products and services in the United States oncology market. Its product consists of clinical diagnostic services. The company's clinical diagnostic services focus on the diagnosis of different hematopoietic or blood-related cancers to oncologists.

