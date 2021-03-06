Premise Capital Diversified Tactical ETF (BATS:TCTL) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in Premise Capital Diversified Tactical ETF (BATS:TCTL) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Premise Capital Diversified Tactical ETF were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

BATS:TCTL opened at $30.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.92.

