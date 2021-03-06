Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (SQFT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on March 16th

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.101 per share on Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th.

SQFT stock opened at $3.68 on Friday. Presidio Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.77.

About Presidio Property Trust

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

