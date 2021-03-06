Primas Price Up 3.9% Over Last Week (PST)

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One Primas token can now be purchased for $0.0274 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Primas has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. Primas has a total market capitalization of $1.44 million and $8.76 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $181.12 or 0.00372308 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000105 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003952 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003425 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000168 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Primas Token Profile

Primas (CRYPTO:PST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 tokens. The official website for Primas is primas.io. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Primas Token Trading

