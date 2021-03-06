Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water and self-service refill drinking water principally in the U.S. and Canada. Primo Water Corporation, formerly known as Cott Corporation, is based in TAMPA, FL. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James upgraded Primo Water from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Primo Water from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Primo Water to an outperformer rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.21.

PRMW stock opened at $15.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.34. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.22 and a beta of 1.32. Primo Water has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $17.85.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07). Primo Water had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Primo Water will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%.

In other news, CEO Thomas Harrington purchased 35,000 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.53 per share, for a total transaction of $508,550.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,644,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Primo Water in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Primo Water in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in Primo Water by 646.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,671 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Primo Water in the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Primo Water in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. 88.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water; and coffee and tea, and sparkling water beverages from Sparkling Ice, as well as other premium water products.

