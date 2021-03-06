Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 348 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,677 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.30% of Mercury Systems worth $14,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Mercury Systems by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 60,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after purchasing an additional 9,332 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mercury Systems by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,914,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $696,976,000 after purchasing an additional 715,569 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $513,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,013,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Mercury Systems by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRCY opened at $62.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.32. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $52.24 and a one year high of $96.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $210.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Ruppert sold 6,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $450,255.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,345,581.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $93,937.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,096,216.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,809 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,615 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on MRCY shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Mercury Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

