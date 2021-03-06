Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 17,394 Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 242,854 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,394 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $14,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BANF. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BancFirst during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in BancFirst by 197.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BancFirst during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BancFirst during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in BancFirst by 280.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. 37.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BANF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded BancFirst from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BancFirst from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

In related news, insider David R. Harlow sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total value of $1,138,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kelly Foster sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $151,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 140,266 shares of company stock worth $9,048,396. 38.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BANF opened at $69.47 on Friday. BancFirst Co. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $69.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.31. BancFirst had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 21.31%. As a group, research analysts expect that BancFirst Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 33.01%.

BancFirst Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

