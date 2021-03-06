Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,668 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Kontoor Brands worth $14,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 244.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kontoor Brands stock opened at $50.70 on Friday. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $51.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.99 and its 200 day moving average is $35.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.27. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 1,685.31% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $660.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Kontoor Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KTB. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Kontoor Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its websites.

