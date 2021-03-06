Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Short Interest Update

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,830,000 shares, a growth of 46.7% from the January 28th total of 2,610,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

In related news, insider Timothy Mark Dunbar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $604,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 3,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $199,796.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,160 shares of company stock worth $2,289,306 over the last quarter. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1,043.5% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 69.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFG stock traded up $2.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.68. 1,957,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,595,397. Principal Financial Group has a one year low of $23.31 and a one year high of $61.57. The stock has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Principal Financial Group will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.14%.

PFG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.22.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

