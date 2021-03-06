Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 216,855 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,237 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cubic were worth $13,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cubic by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,086,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $315,536,000 after buying an additional 54,615 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cubic during the fourth quarter worth about $367,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cubic by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 9,895 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cubic by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 48,245 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 9,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cubic by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,137 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CUB stock opened at $69.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -531.54 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cubic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.86 and a fifty-two week high of $70.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.76.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $318.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.22 million. Cubic had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.97%. Cubic’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cubic Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. Cubic’s payout ratio is currently 8.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CUB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cubic from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cubic from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. William Blair cut shares of Cubic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cubic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.36.

Cubic Company Profile

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense (CGD) Systems.

