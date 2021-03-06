Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 44,654 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 510,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,654 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $14,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 436.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HWM opened at $30.37 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $30.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.94. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 1.98.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Argus upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Sunday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

