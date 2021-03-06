Profund Advisors LLC Has $206,000 Holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,655 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NUVA. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in NuVasive by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,120,070 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $54,402,000 after purchasing an additional 361,346 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in NuVasive by 114.7% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 501,437 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,246,000 after purchasing an additional 267,914 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 168.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 263,813 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,814,000 after acquiring an additional 165,676 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 255.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 170,566 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,608,000 after acquiring an additional 122,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,980 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,983,000 after acquiring an additional 109,142 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NUVA stock opened at $62.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. NuVasive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.55 and a 12 month high of $67.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -285.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical device company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NuVasive, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NUVA shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on NuVasive from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NuVasive from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NuVasive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.44.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

