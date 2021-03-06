Profund Advisors LLC Invests $224,000 in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,965 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kendall Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Progress Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $378,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Progress Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $432,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Progress Software by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,298,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $329,825,000 after purchasing an additional 382,453 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Progress Software by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,504 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Progress Software by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Progress Software alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRGS. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of PRGS stock opened at $43.62 on Friday. Progress Software Co. has a 12 month low of $28.09 and a 12 month high of $49.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.51.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The software maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. Progress Software had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 33.98%. The business had revenue of $129.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.12%.

Progress Software Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS).

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.