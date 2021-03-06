Profund Advisors LLC Makes New $212,000 Investment in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAA. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in PRA Group by 30.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,692,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,608,000 after buying an additional 394,841 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in PRA Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,462,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,014,000 after buying an additional 108,128 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in PRA Group by 12.3% during the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 659,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,347,000 after buying an additional 72,205 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PRA Group by 29.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,222,000 after buying an additional 58,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in PRA Group in the third quarter valued at $2,117,000.

Get PRA Group alerts:

NASDAQ:PRAA opened at $37.45 on Friday. PRA Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.40 and a 52 week high of $47.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.25.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. PRA Group had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.85%. Equities analysts expect that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

In other PRA Group news, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 3,000 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $132,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,565 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,746.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Martin Sjolund sold 1,573 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $70,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA).

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.