Profund Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Seeyond boosted its position in Nasdaq by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,215,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NDAQ shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group raised Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.03.

In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $2,093,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,175,014.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 6,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total value of $886,259.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,022 shares of company stock worth $4,228,858 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $144.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $71.66 and a one year high of $145.83. The company has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $788.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.20%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

