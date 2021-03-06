Profund Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HAIN. Strs Ohio increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 246.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 146,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,867,000 after purchasing an additional 103,934 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 247,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,493,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,000,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,061,000 after purchasing an additional 250,601 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 69,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

HAIN stock opened at $43.57 on Friday. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $45.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.58 and a beta of 0.89.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $528.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

HAIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group boosted their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist boosted their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.85.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.